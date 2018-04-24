Stop wallowing in social media and getting suckered into commenting

Why does America bestow undeserved legitimacy to “the social media”? Postings that should remain in obscurity become exploited as “news.”
On one hand, we have a president tweeting out untruths from the confines of his potty, and on the other, a Fresno State professor spewing forth profane disjointed rants.
The Bee gives sanction to this forum, which is neither professional, presidential or professorial. And a university president gets suckered into commenting when he shouldn’t, manipulated by the strings of financial contributors, who just as unwittingly, contribute to this unnecessary controversy.
The “social media” has become a cheap place for newspapers hungry for readership to mine a story.
There is no question our Constitution protects the right to express the outrageous. The messages are not always truth; the rants not always intelligent, the f-bombs not always poignant. There is nothing reliable in this quagmire of adolescence. Shame on the President, the general public, The Bee and Fresno State for wallowing in it.
Jim Salvatore, Fresno
