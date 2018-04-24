Cast votes for those not blood-stained by NRA money

The Parkland massacre has awakened a sleeping giant – the young people of our great nation.
The students’ goal: a commitment from Congress to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and to support universal, comprehensive background checks, as well as a restriction on gun sales to anyone under the age of 21. Their message: commit to responsible gun legislation or prepare to relinquish your congressional seats.
They have begun the journey to a safer America – let us follow their footprints and help them complete their quest.
Cast your votes in November for those who have not been compromised by the blood-stained money of the National Rifle Association and for those who value the lives of our citizens more than a misguided allegiance to a constitutional amendment that was never intended to allow the indiscriminate purchase and use of weapons of war.
These students are a bright ray of hope in what has been, for decades, a dark, unending tunnel. Please speak clearly with your votes so they will know we join them in their mission. Please honor them by voting in memory of those who were robbed of the privilege of casting their own votes for a safer and better America.
Marti Nicely, Fresno
