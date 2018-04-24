Why don’t left and right champion each other’s free speech?

An article appeared in The Bee on Monday, entitled “LitHop attendees applaud Jarrar, free speech, denounce threats against her.” Therein, it states that an “audience of about 100 people,” in the opinion of the director of LitHop, “brought the community together…to show support for Jarrar.”
That in itself is laughable. A hundred people brought the community together?
But query: If a Fresno State professor published via social media, statements that homosexuality was perversion and abortion was murder, would these same leftist progressives be champions of that professor’s free speech rights? Would the fine folks at the ACLU be primed and ready to challenge any attempts to silence those opinions, or to discipline that professor for such comments?
Jere Mealer, Clovis
