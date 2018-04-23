When colleges don’t look like California

In a state that places such great importance on “social engineering,” how is it possible that a California public university, Cal Poly, has nearly 55 percent white students (story, April 22)?
With the spokesman from Cal Poly saying the goal is “not complete until Cal Poly’s faculty, staff and students reflect the diversity of the state of California,” surely someone at the state level will investigate how this continues to happen.
My question is this: Will there also be an investigation to find out why the 40 percent of white Californians are so under-represented at the CSU (23 percent white) and UC (22 percent white) institutions?
Of course not. The hypocrisy here is palpable! The mic has been dropped.
E. Lee Galik, Fresno
