Man demonstrates the ‘civility espoused by Sean Hannity’

Poor Mike Der Manouel Sr. He wants “civility” and not “liberal morons.”
He demonstrates the civility espoused by Sean Hannity, Alex Jones or Rush Limbaugh.
Mr. Der Manouel apparently does not believe in the innocent until proven guilty axiom, and adheres to the myth that criminals are set free to roam the streets and prey upon people just because he thinks so.
He seems to forget about the White House.
When a black man in Sacramento is shot 20 times by police for being in possession of a cell phone, it is obvious to Mr. Der Manouel that he had a choice not to commit a crime.
Incarceration and executions are proof of “civility.” In another strange twist of thinking, he claims Gov. Jerry Brown and all the “liberals” have “destroyed” California.
I have never heard anyone interpret a $6 billion budget surplus as evidence of a destroyed economy.
In the context of what the current GOP calls making the country great again, Mr. Der Manouel is exposing the vengeful logic of the so-called conservatives.
He represents the atavistic nature of the current Republican party which has killed the party of Lincoln, resurrected the corpse, and sing their own praises while the thing gnaws away at the structure of our country.
He and his fellow travelers belong to a cult. One that is soon to crumble under its own cheap weight.
Thanks for the advice! I am going to vote for Gavin Newsom for governor!
Timothy McKeever, Fresno
