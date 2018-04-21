Maischak describes ‘incipient fascism’ infecting our country

Kudos to Lars Maischak, Fresno State lecturer, for his piece regarding free speech and to The Bee for running it April 20.
I am so glad that this subject, deeper and more complex than many seem to realize, is being so viscerally discussed in the public arena. The concept incorporates the consideration of tribalism (today disguised as patriotism), tolerance for intellectual freedom, acceptance for the floating of opinion, which stands against the unending propaganda proffered by those in power, and the ubiquitous nature of class warfare.
The good doctor has described the incipient fascism which is infecting our country, the blame for which lies at the President’s feet The intrusion of the privileged across the boundaries of the masses is a permanent threat, seizing on established bigotries and prejudices and exacerbating their influence on the social fabric. It is deadly to the representative republic of which we have been.so proud.
Barbara Bush. as are most of us, was complicated; she expressed racism and bigotry toward the poor. She did raise a war criminal, considering George W. Bush’s unjustified aggression toward Iraq in 2003.
Being offended by someone’s opinion, attitude or timing does not obviate the value of free speech protection against government persecution.
Harriette Wagner, Fresno
