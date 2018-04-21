Jarrar spreads hate to our future leaders

The hate-filled words and attitude of Fresno State professor Randa Jarrar are typical of many in this country who also spread hate. This is an effort to separate and alienate us from one another – the youngest and most impressionable and vulnerable among us – the children – who are destined to become future leaders of this country.
We can no longer keep blaming just one race for this racial hatred, and it is time to examine all voices, regardless of ethnicity, color and political persuasion, who are determined to destroy what so many have worked and died for. This is a country of laws and a country of people who respect, tolerate and accept our differing opinions and diversity.
