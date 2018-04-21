The mob is howling for Randa Jarrar’s head. Here’s why she needs protection.

(Sigh.) So freedom of speech is a treasured American constitutional right – until someone say something you don’t like?
And Fresno State president Joseph Castro says “This was beyond free speech. This was disrespectful.”
It shouldn’t be news to a university president that disrespectful speech is free speech. The First Amendment was not established to protect polite, politically inoffensive speech. The founders specifically had in mind disallowing persecution for not kowtowing to the king.
Another point: a major reason for the existence of tenure is to protect our intellectual leaders from retribution for political speech. I know the mob is howling for Randa Jarrar’s head. But there are crucial reasons why they should not get it in this democracy.
Ronald E. Scott, Fresno
