Professor should have more discretion

Ah, Randa Jarrar, the pretentious Fresno State professor (and I use that title “professor” lightly) seems somewhat full of herself.
You would think someone of her stature (whatever that may be) would have a little discretion on her opinions when it comes to the death of loved ones. Sounds like her rage to attack Barbara Bush as a racist only reveals her own racist attitude hidden in “sheep’s clothing.”
Let’s hope that this odious rhetoric is not passed on in her classroom. Maybe that’s why she is on leave from the university?
Bob Virden, Sanger
