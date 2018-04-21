Fresno State should stand up to this bully.

It goes without saying that many people were disturbed and offended by the Fresno State “professor” who had some very hateful things to say about Barbara Bush.
Lynnette Zelezny’s statement on behalf of Fresno State was heartfelt, however, it lacked an apology. Even though it was made clear the “professor’s” statements were made as a private citizen and did not reflect the school’s opinion, calling one of this country’s most beloved first ladies “racist” and stating that she raised a “war criminal” were highly offensive to many of us.
This “woman” is a representative of Fresno State and, as such, should conduct herself in a more distinguished manner. By her actions, she disparaged the good name of a well-respected college.
And now, the school is being taunted by this extremist. She brazenly states she “is a tenured professor . . . and will not be fired.” Come on, Fresno State! Stand up to this bully and call out her actions for what they are – disgraceful – and let her know this kind of behavior will not be tolerated. She is your employee, is she not?
If an employee does not follow standards and rules set forth by her employer, she should be outta there! Case closed.
Carol Capitola, Fresno
