Thanks to volunteer drivers carrying cancer patients; more help is needed

In honor of National Volunteer Week, I would like to recognize the following volunteer drivers providing lifesaving rides for cancer patients: Jan Walters of Fresno who has given over 1,000 rides, Tom Besmer of Clovis who has given over 500 rides, James Friesen of Clovis and Marie Antoniou of Fresno who both have given over 300 rides.
One of the toughest challenges cancer patients face is getting to and from treatment. Many patients don’t own a vehicle, can’t afford gas, or don’t have access to public transportation. Some may be too ill to drive, or have no family members who can help with all their transportation needs.
Without access to reliable transportation, cancer patients are unable to receive regular treatment. And even the best treatment can’t work if a patient can’t get there.
The American Cancer Society is seeking volunteer drivers willing to donate their passenger seat to transport cancer patients to and from treatment through the Road To Recovery program. Volunteers need to be 18 to 84 years old, have a valid driver’s license, a safe and reliable vehicle, and proof of auto insurance. Background checks are conducted on all drivers.
Can you help? Call 1-800-227-2345 or visit cancer.org/volunteer.
Donna Gavello, American Cancer Society, Fresno
