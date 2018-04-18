Castro should fire Jarrar, rid university of ‘intellectual cancer’

In death, the life of Barbara Bush was widely celebrated across the political spectrum. She was indeed rare, admired almost universally. W
Well wishes from figures such as President Obama, President Clinton, Sen. Dianne Feinstein and others was sincere and done with class and dignity. But at our university, Fresno State, we have a sickness pervasive with many on our faculty, apparently.
English Professor Randa Jarrar praised the death of Mrs. Bush, wished for the same fate for the extended Bush family, accused the family of genocide, racism and then bragged about her salary and tenure, protection from consequences.
She thus became the second faculty member at my alma mater to wish for the death, publicly, of those with which she has a political disagreement.
Ms. Jarrar should be fired. She crossed a line, brought disrepute to Fresno State, and was profane and ugly in the process while highlighting her affiliation as a faculty member. Hiding behind freedom of speech doesn’t work anymore. Just as professors are fired for making racist or insensitive comments, she should meet the same fate.
Dr. Joseph Castro should protect our reputation and rid of university of this intellectual cancer.
Michael Der Manouel Jr., Fresno
