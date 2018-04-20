Social Security is our earned money, not a gift from government

I cannot believe the Republican representatives to Congress voted to steal, under the guise of our money being a surplus, to use as they see fit – $2.9 trillion from our Social Security, paid in by us by law.
The threat of our running out of Social Security money is in the news all the time. This is not a gift to us from the government. It has been paid in with every paycheck all our working lives, and by law not by choice.
We voted these people in to help us, not to work against us. I am totally disgusted and can see why so many are leaving California.
Lavada Hutchings, Fresno
