High-speed rail provides jobs by thousands in Fresno County

In response to a April 5 letter to The Bee, I want to explain the current issues that will be resolved with the completion of the California-High Speed Rail.
Look at any rundown neighborhood in the Fresno community. Many state that education is the end to poverty. But there’s a problem, Fresno’s economy is not diverse. The top three jobs in Fresno are education, agriculture and health care, according to the California Employment Development Department.
Take the tech industry for example.
“The Silicon Valley to Central Valley line will enable people to connect and work at high-tech jobs in Silicon Valley and San Francisco while having greater access to more affordable housing options in cities like Gilroy, Merced and Fresno who are already working on plans to create vibrant, livable districts around high-speed rail stations,” says the 2018 California High-Speed Rail Authority Business Plan Draft.
Currently, the rail authority supports 30 percent of jobs in Fresno County. That’s 3,100 full-time jobs, according to the plan draft, between July 2016 and June 2017.
This project will have a ripple effect of good in our city. We must have enough foresight to follow through with this.
Brandalyn Hastings, Fresno
