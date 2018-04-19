Take action on global warming crisis

I know that the environment and the Environmental Protection Agency have not been on the news as much lately, but I do know that they are still serious issues – especially with our current president.
Our world matters. I don’t think I have to tell anyone this, because we live in it every day. Of course, we know that the world is important. But, I am afraid our current president has no desire to protect our land, and our world at large.
By removing things from their protected state, we risk losing them. By not taking action when it comes to the global warming crisis, we risk losing our entire globe. That means we lose us, too!
What are our representatives in Congress doing to help ensure the protection of our lands? I urge our elected officials to please work hard to protect Bears Ear, to protect the EPA, to protect the United States and our world as a whole!
I urge them to make this a consistent priority in the Capitol. This is an important issue, and I worry that because it is not always at the forefront of the news, agenda, etc that we are forgetting that it is still an issue.
Rachel Cooper, Clovis
