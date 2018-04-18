Randa Jarrar, an author and Fresno State English professor, called the late Barbara Bush an "amazing racist" on Twitter.
Randa Jarrar, an author and Fresno State English professor, called the late Barbara Bush an "amazing racist" on Twitter. Fresno State TNS

Letters to the Editor

Yes, she has a right to her opinion even if it is putrid. Fresno State has a right to respond.

April 18, 2018 01:47 PM

Randa Jarrar’s comments about Barbara Bush would only be sad commentary about someone who is terribly angry and miserable if not for the fact she takes that pitiful attitude into a classroom.

Yes, she has a right to her opinion, even if it is putrid. Parents and students also have the right to respond by asking Fresno State administrators to tell her to find another forum for her hateful attitude that does not require taxpayer and student tuition financial support.

Tenure should be a reward for excellence in the classroom, not a lifetime pass to behave wretchedly.

Her lack of respect for another person – regardless of who that person is – reprehensible.

Harry Cline, Fresno

