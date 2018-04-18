Here’s to you, Grizzlies, and your honest fans

On April 14, I traveled to Chukchansi Park to watch a Grizzlies game. I parked at a nearby parking lot and unwittingly dropped my wallet as I left the car.
I realized my loss when I attempted to buy a beer at the park and found I had no money. I reported my loss to a Grizzlies attendant and was advised to check with their office after the fourth inning.
After the fourth inning, I learned that two men attending the game had found the wallet and returned it, totally intact, without leaving their names. I am very grateful to both them and the Grizzlies and thank them for their integrity. I purchased a beer from my wallet funds and drank a toast to them.
Jack Baker, Fresno
