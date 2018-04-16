In my younger years, I never heard of serial school shootings. So why now?
The left blames guns. Guns existed then and now. We already have gun laws in place. The problem is not guns. It’s evil in the hearts of men.
When I was growing up, we went to church as a family. At home, we were taught Godly values and a great belief in the almighty. . Our culture has grown cold to truth, beauty and goodness.
The 10 Commandments are no longer followed. Drugs are out ofcontrol, immoral TV, disrespect for the flag, excessive violence and debauchery are prevalent.
If the left continues to focus on the problems instead of solutions, what will the next generation be like?
If both Congress and the Supreme Court ever become the Democrat majority again, it would signal the disruption of conservative religious values and the Constitution.
Are you ready for this? Possibly, it could mean the collapse of America. I pray not.
Manuel Madrid, Reedley
Comments