‘Pre-gaming’ is dangerous for graduates

With the summer looming in the distance so are other major events coming fast around the corner such as graduation. Graduation is a time for students to celebrate and enjoy the well-earned major milestone.
However, students are not the only ones celebrating. So are local business who will sell students anything on “sale” in order to make profit. Local businesses are far too accommodating; even going as far to have special hours for the big day.
What does this mean for students? Students take advantage, plain and simple. What we begin to witness is the phenomenon known as pre-gaming. Pre-gaming means students find themselves drinking before graduation at early hours since now restaurants and bars start the celebration extra early.
Alcohol has been known to impair people’s judgment and balance; mix this in with high heels and long cap and gowns and you have a recipe for disaster.
Is it possible to stop such potential dangerous activity? Probably not, but even though school is over for a majority of them, they should keep the thinking cap on for a bit longer and remember that drinking responsibly is the safest and smartest option.
Jacqueline Quintero, Mendota
