Conservatives whine about California, but why aren’t they gone?

Reading the letter by Michael Der Manouel Sr. (April 14) reminds me that I make no secret of how much I dislike American conservatism. It is a philosophy of greed and self-worship and represents an adherence to feudalism.
We can allow conservatives to try to peddle their histrionic and untrue versions of California because vast majorities of people know otherwise. California remains a dream destination for all the Americans who move here every month.
California's liberal majority has long led the nation in cleaning up polluted air and water and placing the health and well being of all its citizens above the mantle of selfishness, and extending the same to those who are guests.
California may have higher taxes than some states, yet wealthy people –those supposedly hit hardest – continue to move to California. Conservatives continue to whine about life in California, yet they never leave.
In fact, it is not usual for conservatives to ask for civility based on adherence to their beliefs.
Finally Mr. Der Manouel Sr. conveniently forgets that many of the kids being shot by police weren't committing any crimes, other than being YBM – young black males.
Mark Hays Pearson, Fresno
