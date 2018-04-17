Name-calling, my friend, is not civility

Regarding my long time friend Mike Der Manouel Sr.'s letter (April 14): There is a lot to discuss, but for now, I submit Stephon Clark did not realize that by holding his cell phone he was committing a crime, and thus making the choice of risking being shot by policemen.
I submit the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are glad they live in a Republican-controlled state rather than California, as are the members of the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
I submit civility would include acknowledging approximately half of our country might think differently than you about things, and calling them names is not helpful.
David Bryant, Fresno
