Honor flight and welcome home was joy of a lifetime for Navy veteran

I had the honor and privilege to join over 60 other veterans on the Central California Honors Flight No. 15 that returned to Fresno April 11.
In addition to the veterans, (World War II, Korea, and Vietnam) an equal number of “guardians” accompanied us to provide both physical and emotional support as needed! In visiting many memorials, museums, and special events my emotions and those all around me were overflowing with pride for country and our service.
This three-day, rapid-fire trip and itinerary provided by donors and sponsors allowed the veterans to go at no cost. The guardians’ willingness to pay their own way made the veterans feel that much more special. The staff and support group were outstanding; Special recognition to the guardians without whose help this trip would not have been possible..
The “Welcome Hone” celebration at the Fresno Airport defied description The hundreds who greeted us were beyond belief. Both on our trip and at the airport I have never had the honor to have so many handshakes and “Thank you for your service” salutations in my life.
Bill Bruce, 85, Fresno, Radio Operator, Navy 1951-1955
