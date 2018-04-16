Note to Congress: Keep your hands off my Social Security

On Friday the13th, Representatives of California and the nation voted on the Balanced Budget Amendment.
It would have taken $2.9 trillion from the Social Security surplus. It did not pass, no thanks to California Republicans Jeff Denham, Darrell Issa, Steve Knight, Ed Royce, Kevin McCarthy, Mimi Walters, Devin Nunes and most disappointing, Democrat Jim Costa.
The budget should never be supplemented by Social Security, please stop trying to take what does not belong to you!
Betty Newman, Fresno
