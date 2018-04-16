Tax ‘reform’ act is nothing but a con. One way to change it, vote

We must learn from this historical mistake or repeat it in the future. Con artists and snake oil salesmen all run in the same crowd. They try to sell something that has no value to others, only to themselves for obvious reasons. When will we learn?
We are in the midst of the greatest con this country has ever seen. People publicly posing as representing the interests of the American people as a whole, when in reality (behind closed doors), they are trying to find ways to enrich themselves at the expense of the people they say they serve.
As a whole, the nation is starting to get wise to these self-serving schemes, and I hope in the future will demonstrate that wisdom at the polls.
One of the biggest con jobs so far has been the so-called tax reform act of 2018. The people were made to believe that even though there was going to be a significant increase in the largesse of the corporations and the wealthy, there were also going to be giveaways to everyone else as well. When will we stop believing and start acting to stop these schemes?
VOTE!
Gary Dashjian, Clovis
