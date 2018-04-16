Attempted break-in made me glad I carry a gun

Several years ago when my wife was 6 months pregnant with our first child, we were awakened by a loud bang on our front door. After sitting straight up in bed, the noise repeated.
My first thought was for the safety of my wife and child. At 2:30 in the morning, it was easy to eliminate normal activity, so I grabbed my handgun and headed to the door.
By the time I reached it, there had been more bangs. I could see the door actually expand into the house letting light in from outside. Very scary!
Peeking outside, I saw a very drunk naked man intent on getting inside, even after I held the gun to the window to show him what awaited. To top it off, he fondled himself in defiance.
When this first started, my wife called 911 and thankfully the door held till the police arrived. A screaming pregnant woman gets great results.
I’m telling this story because too many people think of the police as their first line of defense for their family. Police rarely get a chance to protect us because they aren’t even called until after the crime. Without a gun, forget it!
Gary Johns, Madera Ranchos
