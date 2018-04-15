Nunes continues assault on Constitution

Rep. Devin Nunes is continuing his assault on our Constitution. He vows to try to impeach FBI Director Christopher Wray, a Republican recently appointed to the job by President Trump, and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, another Republican appointed to his job by Trump.
Why? Because the FBI, armed with warrants properly approved by a federal judge, collected records from Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, on suspicion of bank fraud and illegal payment of money to a porn star and possibly others. There are legitimate legal questions involved. Nunes,without facts, has already served as judge and jury and has declared the law enforcement and judicial officials guilty of conspiracy.
Nunes is questioning the integrity and patriotism of career law enforcement and judicial officials. As a group, law enforcement officials generally have a strong sense of public service, believe in right and wrong, and a large percentage have served their country in military service before going into law enforcement.
FBI agents are, at their core, police officers. These people are patriots, and they are smart, and they have integrity, and they are not persuaded by wild conspiracy theories.
So what does that make Nunes?
Michael P. Reddin, Fresno
