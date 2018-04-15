Beware of what’s to come in Trump’s conservative ‘destruction derby’

As I read the article in last Sunday’s Bee about the Department of Health and Human Services’ attempt to restrict a 17-year-old from having an abortion, I was both angry and saddened.
As an illegal immigrant, the young lady is in custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement, which has denied her and others their request for a legal abortion. A federal judge said she was “astounded” the government had been so insistent on keeping someone from obtaining a constitutionally protected procedure. Naturally, government lawyers have asked for a stay and plan to appeal.
This is all part of a larger plan by the Trump administration to enact rules that favor socially conservative positions on issues like abortion, contraception and LGBTQ rights. Many of us are mesmerized daily with the circus going on in the Trump administration and are unaware of the “destruction derby” going on at Health and Human Services and many other government agencies.
Appointees at all levels are being hired to wreak havoc on the particular agency and reverse any rules and regulations that have been instituted over the years that have improved the lives of Americans.
“Times are changing” said Roger Severino, head of the Office for Civil Rights, as he announced the Conscience and Religious Freedom Division this year. He was announcing a change in the culture of government, beginning with HHS.
That’s exactly what I’m afraid of, beware of what’s to come.
Hanna Krebs, Fresno
