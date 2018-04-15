Jim Patterson: Mr. Do Nothing or friend to taxpayers?

I want to respond to Harris Hays’ “Time to think big” letter, in which he accuses former mayor (now Assembly member) Jim Patterson of responsibility for delays in regard to the downtown stadium as well as the current high-speed rail project.
Hays falsely blames the former mayor of holding up the stadium project because, as he sarcastically suggest, Patterson is “small minded.” That’s simply not true. The real reason it took that many years to build the stadium lies strictly at the doorsteps of the promoters, who for the most part, fumbled and stumbled with the financing, which ended up causing them to use the city of Fresno as a bank of last resort.
As for the current high speed rail project, Mr. Hays says among other things that the project should proceed despite cost overruns. What if the project exceeds $150 billion or more, should we accept that?
What Patterson is trying to do today, is lookout for the taxpayers of California and demand accountability on a project that appears to be going nowhere.
Alfred Palumbo, Fresno
Comments