Check out the Pink Cow for good deals

As a Fresno State student and part of the university’s Scholars in Service Program (SIS), and working with Wesley United Methodist Church, I have had the opportunity to serve and observe first hand the impact that programs such as the Pink Cow offer to the people of El Dorado Park neighborhood.
El Dorado Park neighborhood is a community in high need and the Pink Cow helps those in need with affordable clothes and household items for their families. The funds raised by the Pink Cow help provide other services to the El Dorado Park neighborhood, such as the weekly Basecamp meal and the food pantry distribution.
All proceeds from purchases made at the Pink Cow help support these important services. If you know of any people who would like to come and buy or donate clothes, the store is located at 1343 E. Barstow Ave. We are open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon.. Come shop and make a difference in this community.
Luisa Avila, Fresno
