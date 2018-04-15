Parkland students make most sense: They want to be safe at school

In the past few days, there have been letters to the editors implying that the sole cause of gun violence is mental illness. Surely, some mentally ill persons are prone to violence, and some of that violence leads to killing. Some could argue that anyone who intentionally murders another person is mentally ill. Maybe yes, maybe no. I am certain that guns are dangerous, that they can, and are, used to kill people.
I understand the 2nd Amendment. While not personally a gun owner, I acknowledge that any part of the Constitution, while still in force, needs to be respected. A 16-year old, acting alone, is not a militia..
Of all the gun rhetoric that has been tossed about over the years by politicians, pundits, parents, preachers and patriots, what has made the most sense has been what the students from Parkland, Florida said on the National Mall. They are not advocating repeal of the Second Amendment, outlawing of all guns, or the arming of teachers. What they want is to be safe at school. If what that takes is a prohibition of anything intended primarily for the mass killing of human beings, I am all for it. I applaud these courageous and wise individuals. If only the rest of the country could follow their example.
George Burman, Fresno
