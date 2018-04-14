When police officers work a second job, police department reveals double standard

I, as a retired police officer , took great note in Pablo Lopez’ second-business report. It seems to me that there is still a double standard within the Fresno Police Department.
Long ago, myself and another officer started a video business. We were required to file the required paperwork. We did not actively work at the business. Something was not brought to my attention until a business owner contacted me and asked him what is going on?
I asked him what was going on, and he told me that two officers from internal affairs had contacted him wanting to know if I was promoting my business on duty. Honestly, I never did that. This article displays the double standards of the FPD. It appears to me that no one from internal affairs never stalked Lydia Carrasco, Jerry Dyer or Robert Nevarez. Two of the three are honorable people.
In short, I am still sick of double standards.
Gregory Ellis, Fresno
Comments