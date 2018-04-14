I want ‘civility’ in society, not ‘liberal morons’

I make no pretense on how much I despise the Democratic Party for allowing the destruction of California by supporting measures that allow crime in our streets and not enforcing our immigration laws.
If we continue to elect these liberal morons to office, California will continue to erode and maintain its status as the laughingstock of the country. Continuing to release criminals to roam our streets and prey upon honest and decent people is a sad testament to the Democrats.
Let us arrest, try, and convict those who commit crimes and put them away for full terms they deserve. Elect Republicans who believe criminals need to be locked up or executed for their crimes, and quit weeping for those who are shot and killed by our police officers. They have a choice to not commit crimes
I dare to say what is on the minds of those who want civility in our society. Good riddance to Gov. Jerry Brown and his band of liberals who have destroyed California. That includes the other liberal, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom. If you want drugs on the street and early release of criminals, vote for him for your next governor.
Mike Der Manouel Sr., Fresno
