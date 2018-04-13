Honor squad for pioneer Fresno County sheriff

On April 28 there will be a memorial honoring past Fresno County Sheriff J. D. Collins at Academy Cemetery, off of Highway 168.
Mr. Collins was born Oct. 30, 1843 in Rhea County, Tennessee. At18 years old, he enlisted on May 14, 1862, in Neal’s Tennessee 16th Battalion and Darwin’s Company which was a company of Partisan Rangers. Darwin’s then became Company C of the 16th Tennessee Battalion. He was a prisoner of war for 18 months and exchanged.
After the war, he married in Tennessee and moved to California, arriving in Fresno County in 1870. He founded “The Academy,” the first secondary school in the Valley, located in the present-day Academy. In 1876 he was elected to the state Assembly, serving one term. He ran for Fresno County sheriff and was elected twice, serving from 1898 to 1907.
After leaving office, he farmed in the Lone Star and Dry Creek districts. He died in Fresno on Sept.29, 1918. The service at Academy Cemetery is at 10 a.m. It will include an honor squad and musket salute.
The public is welcome. Details: Tom Bolton, at tomsts09@att or (408) 439-9761.
Tim Desmond, Fresno
