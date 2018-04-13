Help! Trump’s Facebook, Russia, Analytica stuff is scary

Cambridge Analytica used our personal communications on Facebook, with all our heartfelt emotions. They formulated it to be used by politicians to create stories to sway votes for the politicians. 50 million people were looked at, reports say. They sold their information to the Trump team to use, and he doesn't deny it.
Combine that with Russia's intrusion into our elections, and the fact Trump didn't impose the sanctions on Russia that Congress approved early last year until spring of this year. Lastly, Trump believes he can control an investigation of himself through tweets discrediting law enforcement and the courts or simply firing those investigating him. Hey Senate, help, this is scary stuff.
Steve Carr, Fresno
Comments