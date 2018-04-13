Trump’s ‘solutions’ make America’s problems worse not better

I usually don't agree with much of what Victor Davis Hanson writes but the headline on his Sunday column, “Trump cuts through tangled problems with a sword. Let’s see what happens” caught my eye.
He compared the ham-handed style of President Trump to an incident involving Alexander the Great in 333 BCE. Alexander was in the process of his conquest of the Persians when he came to the city of Gordium in what is now Turkey. The founder of Gordium was a farmer turned king named Gordias.
A long-held legend was that his ox cart was attached to its yoke by an elaborate knot of twine from the bark of dogwood trees. Legend held that anyone who could untie the knot would become king of the whole world. Many princes had tried and failed.
Alexander could not untie it either, so he cut through it with his sword. The knot was not actually untied but Alexander departed from the wagon as if the prediction concerning the loosening of the cord had been fulfilled.
This how President Trump handles problems. He really has no idea of how to work through an issue, so he just attacks it with force, which makes the problem worse in the end.
Don Hughes, Los Banos
