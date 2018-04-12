7 visits, more than 5 hours waiting in Fresno’s DMV drives Texas transplant mad

I am a recent newcomer to Fresno (three years) and have been to the Department of Motor Vehicles on seven occasions to get a California drivers license.
The first time the clerks said I needed my marriage license. The second time they said I needed my birth certificate. The third time they said I needed my first marriage license.
Might I add that I waited in line 2 1/2 hours until I got to the desk where I received a form to fill out? Then I waited another three hours for them to tell me I needed something else. Mind you, I had a current drivers license from Texas.
There has to be a better way: why not have several people with clipboards go outside and ask people what they are there for? Tell them what they need to have to proceed.. They could weed out the long lines that way. Why not have lines for different issues? I am 75 years old and retired, but a lot of people are missing work, have babies and children with them. Stop the madness!
Leslie D. Kaufmann, Fresno
