Fire the SCCCD chancellor. Voters were ‘lied to,’ and students ‘betrayed’ by Measure C

So we were lied to by the powers that be when they pitched Measure C, right?
All of the literature related to Measure C for the college stated that among the projects funded by this bond issue would be a parking structure at Fresno City College to alleviate the terrible situation that causes thousands of students to be late for their classes because they can’t find a place to park. This has been the most serious problem faced by students at FCC for nearly 25 years.
Saturday’s Bee reported a parking structure would not be built. We the people voted for the bond to make it possible for students to get an education without walking a mile from wherever they have to park because the college doesn’t provide sufficient parking, only 3,000 spaces for a student body approaching 30,000.
Instead, as reported in The Bee about a month ago, the chancellor and his bloated staff will get new offices in the former Fresno Guarantee Savings Building on Fulton Street.
Somebody needs to demand the resignation of the chancellor, Paul Parnell, who has screwy priorities despite the promises in the “Vote Yes on Measure C” campaign he and The Fresno Bee championed. I am certain that voters would not have authorized even one penny of bond monies had we known that the students would be betrayed.
David Paul Davenport, Fresno
