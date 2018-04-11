Trump is no Alexander the Great. His sword is a club, and he’s a Neanderthal flailing about

In Sunday’s Bee, Victor Davis Hanson compares Donald Trump with Alexander The Great, the ruler of the ancient world. He used his sword to slash the Gordian knot.
But, the distortions of fact in Mr. Hanson’s piece notwithstanding, his analogy fails. Alexander was a student of Aristotle, a patron of the arts and sciences, a skilled warrior and the builder of an empire. The sword he used to cut the Gordian knot would have been a well-crafted piece of both art and metalwork, and he would have split the knot cleanly with a carefully aimed, sharpened blade, leaving the knot to be inspected for clues as to its mystery.
Trump, however, is an ignorant Neanderthal flailing about with a heavy stone lashed to a club. He is not cutting the knot but bludgeoning it beyond recognition, including the stand upon which it sits, and destroying everything within reach including the innocent and the otherwise uninvolved.
Greg Lewis, Clovis
