President Trump likes to hire, fire, repeat. It’s his right.

I am writing in response to Jim Corbo, (letter April 7, “No doom, no disaster, no depression. It’s just Doofus again.”
Our President hires and fires according to the probationary standards and until he finds people who can do the given job and making proper decisions without creating problems withing this allocated time, he has the right to replace them with people who can do it according to his standards.
There are a lot of companies out there having to retrain their employees over and over, and yet the mistakes go on and on. But because they are afraid of the unions or backlash from the labor department, they continue to give you bad service or profit losses .
We have a great labor market out there now,so if I hire you and you can not hack it, after proper training and proper evaluation, I have the right to dismiss you, and thank you for your efforts.
Jess B. Hernandez, Fresno
