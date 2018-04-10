Next to his bus, painted in a distinctive light blue, FAX Q bus driver Jeff Thompson, center, chats with Bob Hogg, also with FAX, left, during his the inaugural run of the new bus option billed as “quick” and “quiet,” during a stop at Courthouse Park in February.
Next to his bus, painted in a distinctive light blue, FAX Q bus driver Jeff Thompson, center, chats with Bob Hogg, also with FAX, left, during his the inaugural run of the new bus option billed as “quick” and “quiet,” during a stop at Courthouse Park in February. JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com
Next to his bus, painted in a distinctive light blue, FAX Q bus driver Jeff Thompson, center, chats with Bob Hogg, also with FAX, left, during his the inaugural run of the new bus option billed as “quick” and “quiet,” during a stop at Courthouse Park in February. JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com

Letters to the Editor

Once again, Fresno council flunks anatomy

April 10, 2018 01:32 PM

We bus riders are delighted with the renovation of the Courthouse Park facilities. Will we ever say that about Manchester Center, whose best feature was rest rooms? If I need one downtown, I must look behind some dumpster, risking arrest as a sex offender. (If some cop finds that sexy, I feel sorry for his old lady.)

The Romans answered this public need many centuries ago – why can't we? A benevolent and competent Fresno City Council would spring for a few porta-potties at the Courthouse bus stops.

Edd Dickerman, Fresno

  Comments  