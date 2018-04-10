Once again, Fresno council flunks anatomy

We bus riders are delighted with the renovation of the Courthouse Park facilities. Will we ever say that about Manchester Center, whose best feature was rest rooms? If I need one downtown, I must look behind some dumpster, risking arrest as a sex offender. (If some cop finds that sexy, I feel sorry for his old lady.)
The Romans answered this public need many centuries ago – why can't we? A benevolent and competent Fresno City Council would spring for a few porta-potties at the Courthouse bus stops.
Edd Dickerman, Fresno
Comments