FBI agents are ‘bumbling doofuses’

If guns kill, then surely pens make mistakes, forks make us fat, drugs steal and cars drive drunk. Guns don’t kill people, people kill people.
Mass murderers always show years of obvious mental instability and yet we are reluctant to report their actions and media footprints. Our overly tolerant society is so afraid of “offending” someone or “violating somebody’s rights” that we endanger everyone. No society can survive this level of stupidity.
Where is the supposed help of our federal law enforcement officials? When it comes to protecting us, the bumbling doofuses of the FBI seemingly have more in common with Inspector Clouseau.
Here’s a radical thought: How about making schools safe? We have done so for airports. We provide security for all kinds of major sporting events, why not schools? An armed response team already stationed on campus will always save lives. Let properly trained teachers and administrators carry concealed handguns.
Remember, when seconds count, the police are still several minutes away. Commentator Michelle Malkin has said, “Ask not what the rest of the country can do for your local school’s safety; ask what your local school boards and superintendents have been failing to do for you ....”
T. C. Morgan, Fresno
Comments