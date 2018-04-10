Dreamer lawyer contributes to society; it’s time she got a path to citizenship

W.A. Combs’ letter April 10 about Lizbeth Mateo does not bother me at all. Contrary to perpetuated stereotypes, Ms. Mateo does not appear to be a murderer, drug dealer or any other type of criminal that immigrants from Mexico have been purported to be.
Unlike as many as 18 percent of high school students in California, Ms. Mateo has not only graduated from high school, but also college and law school. She has become a productive member of society, paying taxes, utilizing local business, and in general, helping to support our economy.
Ms. Mateo has pursued the American Dream as far as she can until Congress and the President determine a permanent way for immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children to attain legal status and maybe eventually citizenship. In the meantime, Ms. Mateo has chosen to contribute to our society to fullest extent of her abilities. It is up to the rest of us to give her a pathway to permanent legal status and maybe someday citizenship.
Rebecca Mock, Mariposa
