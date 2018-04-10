Smart lawyer should put ‘legal resident’ among her goals

On March 16, The Bee printed a Sacramento Bee story entitled “Lawyer in US illegally gets state appointment.” It reports that 33-year-old Lizbeth Mateo has become the first undocumented immigrant named to a statewide post in California. (The officials later acknowledged that she was not the first.)
She was appointed by our obsessed, immigrant-addled, state senate President Pro Team Kevin de Leon. He also chairs the Senate Rules Committee for God’s sake, and said he appointed Ms. Mateo because of her background, as someone who “embodies California values and the American dream.”
The column informs us that Ms. Mateo was brought to Los Angeles. at age 14 by her parents from Mexico. In the 19 years she’s been here, she has had both the time and resources to graduate from high school, college, law school, pass the State Bar, and go into private practice.
It’s my guess that she now also has a driver’s license, thanks to the illustrious de Leon. Obviously, becoming a “legal” resident is just not that important to her. This is evidenced by a tweet she wrote indicating in a hashtag that she was “undocumented and unafraid.” Anybody else have a problem with this?
W.A. Combs, Fresno
