Build homeless housing on former Boomers’ site

We have unconscionable entities and people all over our planet who are derelict in providing God’s creatures, our homeless individuals and their precious pets, with studio and one-bedroom apartments and related services. This is well within our purview, yet we continue to lack the willingness to do so, causing pain, suffering and abuse to this neglected group.
Instead we shirk this duty in favor of our fondness for self-serving entertainment venues of every ilk designed to appeal to the baser instincts of the masses. Homeless individuals need apartments first so they can decide for themselves when to eat, sleep and manage their life journeys. We need to do the right thing and be the structural support and advocacy for them.
There is a large parcel of property on Abby and Alluvial avenues, formerly Boomers, where we can start building.
Paula Savino, Fresno
Comments