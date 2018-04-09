City clean up crews and Fresno Police officers stand by as homeless people make a last-minute attempt to gather belongings before its loaded into a nearby garbage truck during what Fresno Police is saying is a daily occurence – cleaning up the streets near the Poverello House.
City clean up crews and Fresno Police officers stand by as homeless people make a last-minute attempt to gather belongings before its loaded into a nearby garbage truck during what Fresno Police is saying is a daily occurence – cleaning up the streets near the Poverello House. JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com
Letters to the Editor

Build homeless housing on former Boomers’ site

April 09, 2018 01:13 PM

We have unconscionable entities and people all over our planet who are derelict in providing God’s creatures, our homeless individuals and their precious pets, with studio and one-bedroom apartments and related services. This is well within our purview, yet we continue to lack the willingness to do so, causing pain, suffering and abuse to this neglected group.

Instead we shirk this duty in favor of our fondness for self-serving entertainment venues of every ilk designed to appeal to the baser instincts of the masses. Homeless individuals need apartments first so they can decide for themselves when to eat, sleep and manage their life journeys. We need to do the right thing and be the structural support and advocacy for them.

There is a large parcel of property on Abby and Alluvial avenues, formerly Boomers, where we can start building.

Paula Savino, Fresno

