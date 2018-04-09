Anthony Borges is pushed by his grandfather Alfredo Borges at the start of a news conference in Plantation, Fla., Friday. An attorney for Anthony Borges read a statement from him criticizing Broward Sheriff Scott Israel and School Superintendent Robert Runcie, for the deaths and injuries during the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Borges sustained five bullet wounds after he used his body to block a classroom door during the shooting.
Letters to the Editor

Why must students must fear for their lives?

April 09, 2018 01:15 PM

Light has been shadowed by the thoughts of a world in which students would never know whether or not, their school is the next target of a shooting.

Speaking from a senior’s perspective, I would have never thought educational centers would be feared because of this horrific trend spreading across the U.S. This is not an action people do just because, this is not something people have always thought of doing, or have been born to become the next school shooter. These are devastating outbreaks filled with cries of exposure to the media and society.

Shooters are escaping the world they are being brought up in, and leaving behind signs for change. Their signs conveys the horrible thoughts that lie within the people around us and their point of view toward the world and society.

To take on such an operation like killing the person next to you who has gone to the same school, someone who has experienced the same things, growing up in the same destructive society, and they choose to seal their fate and let them die among the rest. Disgusting.

Elyaz Temple, Clovis

