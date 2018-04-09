Why must students must fear for their lives?

Anthony Borges is pushed by his grandfather Alfredo Borges at the start of a news conference in Plantation, Fla., Friday. An attorney for Anthony Borges read a statement from him criticizing Broward Sheriff Scott Israel and School Superintendent Robert Runcie, for the deaths and injuries during the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Borges sustained five bullet wounds after he used his body to block a classroom door during the shooting. Marta Lavandier AP