Is there privacy in our purchases?

A Bee article March 23 stated Citigroup will disallow the transaction if an account holder wishes to swipe the plastic for a bump stock or high capacity magazine.
Regardless of where you stand on the gun issue, this pokes a hole in a grimy bag of some very dirty tricks for the powers that be. Don’t forget the appallingly named – Citizens United – granting corporations the same free-speech rights as regular people.
Walmart and Dick’s Sporting Goods cease-firing on the sale of AR-15s is considered by many people to be virtuous corporate citizenship. What some people do not know is that Dick’s only sold the semiautomatic rifles in 15 of its 719 stores – and Walmart lowered its sights on retailing the firearm due to decreasing sales.
Are we entering an Orwellian scenario where big banks control shopping? Will credit card purchases be denied in a gay bar? Will someone be unable to buy items at a Muslim bake sale? Could a white supremacist not buy a swastika flag on his credit card? At an abortion clinic – will your credit/debit card now be useless?
All the situations above are covered by Constitutional rights; the ones we used to have anyway.
Rich Lagomarsino, Fresno
