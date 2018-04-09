Check elections website for current facts

Philip Traynor (letter, March 29) asked why we allow the NRA to sell automatic weapons. The NRA doesn’t sell weapons of any type.
The Citizens United decision resulted from an attempt to stop a corporation from releasing a video which was critical of the Clintons. The ramifications for freedom of the press and speech should be obvious.
Would Mr. Traylor think the same if someone tried to stop Michael Moore from releasing “Michael Moore in Trumpland” in 2016? Mr. Moore’s media company is also incorporated. The Citizens United decision did not overturn the prohibition of corporate or union donations to candidates in federal elections. This remains illegal.
I would encourage Mr. Moore to look this information up at the Federal Election Commission website.
Russell Harland, Dinuba
Comments