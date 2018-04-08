Tell both sides of illegal immigrant story

I thought Marek Warszawski was a pretty good sports writer. I don’t appreciate his opinion column about Dreamers being the lead story on the front page of the March 25 issue.
I wonder how much time he spent doing this feel-good story on Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado. How about doing some real research about the crimes being committed by illegals?
Such as: Jose Luis Alonso-De Leon, who is charged in a deadly hit and run in Baldwin County, Alabama. Then there is Mohamadou Lamine Mbacke, who fled authorities at the JFK airport, while waiting to be deported. He has previous convictions for multiple weapons and firearms offenses.
It took about five minutes to find these outstanding illegal immigrants. I agree we need to find a solution, but how about telling both sides?
Ronald Dressler, Fresno
Comments