Nunes helps with Alzheimer’s bill

The new Alzheimer’s disease facts and figures released last week are shocking. Every 65 seconds someone develops Alzheimer’s disease, and there is no cure. Alzheimer’s is the most expensive disease in America, and it costs Medicare and Medicaid $186 billion annually. This is largely due to preventable hospitalizations that we could reduce with earlier detection and diagnosis.
My mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2010 and passed in 2014, and I am passionate about advocacy for a cure. I am so thankful to Congressman Devin Nunes for cosponsoring the bold Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act, House Resolution 4256.
This bill would launch a public health response to Alzheimer’s by funding centers of excellence to train providers and community members on the warning signs of Alzheimer’s, and how to prevent cognitive decline. It’s clear that Nunes recognizes the cost savings this bill would produce.
I encourage readers to call Nunes and thank him for his support. I also encourage anyone struggling with Alzheimer’s or another dementia to call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 helpline at (800) 272-3900.
