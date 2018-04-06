What’s used to clean your clothes?

When the California Environmental Protection Agency eliminated perchloroethylene as a dry-cleaning solvent, it approved six other solvents. These six solvents were not approved as non-toxic and non-smog forming. When it listed a description for each solvent, it also listed the health and environmental impacts.
Some of these health and environmental impacts are quite lengthy but there is a sample of their comments:
▪ Can damage nerves, causing weakness, pain, numbness and paralysis.
▪ Not undergone formal evaluation for identification as a Toxic Air Contaminant.
▪ Concerns over toxicity and carcinogenic potential.
▪ There is limited toxicity data.
▪ Listed under proposition 65 as a reproductive toxicant.
▪ Reasonably anticipated to be a human carcinogen.
The full text from the EPA posting can be found under “Alternative Solvents-Health and Environmental Impacts.” There are labels for just about everything. so it’s logical to require all dry cleaners to tell you what product they’re using to clean your clothes.
Steve Berglund, Fresno
